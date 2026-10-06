The filmmaker opens up about the inspiration behind the JioHotstar courtroom drama and why he was convinced Padda was the right choice to portray the survivor.

Karan D Kapadia reveals he ensured Aneet Padda was cast in Hunkkaar: The Roar; says, “I made sure she came on board”

Karan D Kapadia has revealed that he was certain Aneet Padda was the right actor to play the central survivor in Hunkkaar: The Roar. The filmmaker, who co-created and directed the socio-legal crime thriller with Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, shared that Padda was his immediate choice once the story was written.

Karan D Kapadia reveals he ensured Aneet Padda was cast in Hunkkaar: The Roar; says, “I made sure she came on board”

In 2024, while preparing for Big Girls Don't Cry, Kapadia and Mehra came across an article related to sexual assault. The incident became the starting point for Hunkkaar: The Roar, with the filmmakers wanting to explore the subject while also highlighting the possibility of hope and justice. "The article resonated with us," Karan said, explaining the thought behind developing the story. "We also wanted to celebrate the system. There's so much gloom around us all the time, this was a story of hope," he added.

Nitya Mehra, meanwhile, explained that the team wanted to shift the focus of conversations surrounding survivors. "I felt that we needed to change the narrative. (Most) headlines are about the survivor. While Karan and I are not trying to take away the horror that survivors go through, it was imperative to focus on the good fight," she said.

The six-part courtroom drama follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, as she seeks justice after accusing a self-styled spiritual leader, Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, who leads the investigation, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a lawyer involved in the case.

For Kapadia, however, Padda's casting was never really in question. He believes the actor's abilities extend across mediums and was convinced she could bring the emotional depth required for the role. "I don't think it (the medium) matters," he said when asked about Padda's acting range. Revealing how strongly he felt about her casting, Kapadia added, "The minute we were done writing it, I knew she had to be cast. I fought for that and made sure that she came on board."

Hunkkaar: The Roar is currently streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on feminism, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and playing a cop in Hunkkaar: The Roar

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