Rakul Preet Singh reveals why she chose to play Surpanakha in Ramayana; says, “There is so much more to her story”

Rakul Preet Singh has responded to a fan letter praising her casting as Surpanakha in Ramayana, offering insight into what drew her to the role. The letter, written by a fan, appreciated Rakul for choosing a character that goes beyond conventional perceptions.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals why she chose to play Surpanakha in Ramayana; says, “There is so much more to her story”

The letter noted that Surpanakha has often been remembered for a single incident despite being one of the more influential and layered characters in the Ramayana, and asked what had inspired Rakul to take on the role. The fan also expressed hope that her performance would encourage audiences to rediscover the character with a fresh perspective.

Replying to the note, Rakul said, “Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives.”

Her response has resonated with fans, who have praised her approach to the role. Rather than viewing Surpanakha through a single defining moment, Rakul’s words suggest her portrayal will explore the character’s emotional depth and complexity.

The exchange has added to the conversation around her casting and reflects her inclination towards choosing roles that offer substance and challenge her as an actor. Rakul’s portrayal of Surpanakha in Ramayana is among the character arcs audiences are watching closely ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey, Ramayana is slated to release in cinemas worldwide during Diwali 2026.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh returns to gym after 18-month injury recovery: “It taught me lessons, it taught me patience”

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