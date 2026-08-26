There are movie stars, and then there are phenomena that define generations. Today marks a special milestone as Salman Khan completes 38 years in Indian cinema. This journey started with a modest supporting role and transformed into one of the most enduring stories of stardom in film history. To mark the occasion, Salman Khan Films (SKF) released a special celebratory video post, taking fans down memory lane with a montage of his most iconic roles, actions, and screen moments. Along with the video was a caption that captures the essence of his journey:

38 Years of Salman Khan: From Prem to Tiger, take a peek into a journey of stardom

"38 years. One extraordinary journey. One name that became an emotion ❤️‍🔥." The love from fans reflected across social media instantly, driving #38YearsOfSalmanKhanEra to the #1 trending spot on X as audiences worldwide celebrated their favorite superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

Salman Khan’s journey began in 1988 with his debut as a supporting actor in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. It didn't take long for his charisma to take center stage when he stepped into the lead role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), a character that redefined romance in Indian cinema and turned him into an overnight superstar. Over the past nearly four decades, he has comfortably explored different genres, delivering blockbuster action entertainers, wholesome family dramas, and memorable comedies. Beyond his box-office dominance, his contribution to cinema extends behind the scenes as a producer, earning him two National Film Awards for the acclaimed children’s film Chillar Party and the blockbuster drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

For millions of fans across the globe, Salman Khan is more than just an actor on screen. He remains a household presence, a philanthropist, and a true icon of Indian pop culture. As the trend continues to rule social media today, one thing remains clear: 38 years in, the legacy of Salman Khan is as strong as ever.

Also Read: Jeet turns 30: Sunny Deol revisits his character ‘Karan’; recalls Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer as a career-defining film

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