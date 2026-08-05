Bhagyashree recently treated her fans to a nostalgic moment by sharing a video of herself dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen classic, ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’, The performance beautifully celebrated the timeless appeal of the iconic melody, reminding viewers of the simplicity and elegance that defined the golden era of Hindi film music.

Bhagyashree brings back 90s magic with dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Gum hai kisi ke pyar mein’

In the video, Bhagyashree is seen gracefully performing to the beloved track while also singing along to the lyrics. Dressed in a stylish Anarkali suit paired with matching jewellery, the actress effortlessly complemented the mood of the classic song with her elegant expressions and dance moves.

Sharing the video on social media, Bhagyashree reflected on how romance was once expressed through subtle emotions rather than grand gestures. She captioned the post, “#myfavsongsbyb Do you remember when love had a different language? A little shy, a little hesitant, a little longing, a little anticipation..... when words were fewer and a look said it all. Have you ever felt love like that? #musicforever #1900s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The actress has often expressed her fondness for evergreen Bollywood music by recreating iconic songs through dance videos. Her latest post is another example of her appreciation for timeless melodies that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

A few days earlier, Bhagyashree had also given fans a glimpse of her getaway to Udaipur with her husband, Himalaya Dassani. Sharing pictures from the trip, she offered snapshots of the couple enjoying special moments together during a birthday celebration. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Wild, wild west! What a weekend... Witty's birthday celebration!.”

On the work front, Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dassani in 1989, and the couple has two children, Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2019, while Avantika entered the entertainment industry with the web series Mithya.

Professionally, Bhagyashree was last seen in the 2023 thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. She later made a special appearance in the comedy-drama streaming series Life Hill Gayi, continuing to stay connected with audiences through selective projects while also sharing glimpses of her personal life and love for classic Bollywood music on social media.

Also Read : Bhagyashree hits back at trolls over ‘fake lassi promotion’ claims; says, “Kya aap the wahan par?”

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