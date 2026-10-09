Veteran actor Saira Banu has paid an emotional tribute to her Kathak teacher, Roshan Kumari Ji, remembering the late classical dancer as a mentor, confidante and a member of her family. In a heartfelt social media post, Saira reflected on their relationship, which began when she was a young student learning Kathak and gradually grew into a close personal bond.

Saira Banu pays emotional tribute to Kathak Guru Roshan Kumari Ji; says, “I don’t want to say goodbye”

Along with remembering Roshan Kumari Ji's guidance, Saira highlighted her contribution to classical dance and recalled her performance in Satyajit Ray's Jalsaghar, describing it as one of the memorable sequences in Indian cinema.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Saira wrote, “Some goodbyes are impossible to write. Today, I find myself trying to say goodbye to my beloved Guru, Roshan Kumari Ji, and every word feels inadequate.

Roshan Ji came into my life as my Kathak Guru, but over the years, she became so much more. She became a confidante, a friend, an elder sister-like presence, and eventually, family. I was a young girl when I went to her to learn Kathak, and little did I know that I was meeting someone who would leave an imprint on my soul forever.

She taught me that dance was not merely movement. It was discipline, devotion, expression and, above all, a way of revealing the heart.

She became such an inseparable part of my life that she was also there when Dilip Sahib and I got married. To have my Guru present on such a precious day remains one of those memories I will hold close to my heart forever.

What an extraordinary artist she was! A true legend of the Jaipur Gharana. Her footwork could thunder, her chakkars could mesmerise, and yet there was always an unmistakable grace and dignity about her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

She further added, “I often think of her unforgettable performance in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar. That nearly ten-minute Kathak sequence remains one of the magnificent moments of Indian cinema. To watch Roshan Ji dance was to watch the entire room come alive around her. She didn’t merely occupy the frame she owned it with her charisma.

And then there was the Roshan Ji I knew away from the stage. Oh, how she loved her sarees! She loved dressing up, looking beautiful, and carrying herself with that effortless elegance that was so uniquely hers. She could walk into a room without saying a word and somehow become its centre.

Her brilliance was never loud. She didn’t need to announce that she was a legend. Her art had already said it all. I feel deeply blessed that I was her student. Whatever little I was able to imbibe of Kathak, whatever understanding I have of its grace and discipline, has her love and teaching woven into it.

But perhaps what I will cherish most is not what she taught my feet, but what she taught my heart. Roshan Ji, I don’t want to say goodbye. I would rather say phir milenge because some bonds are not broken by death. They simply become memories we carry more carefully.

May your ghungroos keep ringing somewhere beyond this world. And may I always remain worthy of having once been called your student. With all my love and deepest pranam, Saira.”

In her tribute, Saira also recalled how Roshan Kumari Ji was present at her wedding to actor Dilip Kumar, describing it as a memory she would always cherish. She remembered her teacher's command over Kathak, particularly her powerful footwork and mesmerising spins, along with the elegance she carried in her personal life.

Saira also spoke about Roshan Kumari Ji's love for sarees and her graceful presence, noting that her artistry spoke for itself. Reflecting on the lessons she received, the actor said her teacher had shaped not only her understanding of dance but also her perspective on life.

The actor concluded her tribute by expressing her reluctance to say goodbye, choosing instead to remember their relationship with the words phir milenge. Her message celebrated a bond that extended beyond dance lessons and continued to hold a special place in her life.

Saira Banu has been associated with Hindi cinema since the 1960s and is known for her performances in films such as Junglee, Padosan, Victoria No. 203 and Hera Pheri. Through her tribute, she remembered Roshan Kumari Ji as a teacher whose influence extended well beyond her artistic training.

Also Read : Saira Banu celebrates Hema Malini’s 60 years in cinema with heartfelt tribute and rare throwback photos: “Some stars illuminate hearts for a lifetime”

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