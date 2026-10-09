GKB has announced actress Sanya Malhotra as its brand ambassador as the premium eyewear brand unveiled its new identity and marked the opening of its 100th store in India. The rebranding reflects the six-decade-old brand’s plans to strengthen its presence in the premium fashion and lifestyle segment while continuing to build on its legacy in optical retail.

Sanya Malhotra becomes brand ambassador for GKB as eyewear brand opens 100th store

As part of the transformation, GKB Opticals will now operate under the name GKB. The change reflects the brand’s broader approach to eyewear, positioning it not just as a vision-care essential but also as an expression of personal style, individuality and lifestyle. The brand is known for its collection of frames and sunglasses from international eyewear labels.

Sharing the thought behind the rebranding, Priyanka Gupta, Director, GKB, stated, “The transition from GKB Opticals to GKB feels very organic as it reflects our philosophy and vision for the future of eyewear. Even though our heritage remains integral to the brand, we are now concentrating on developing our products further in terms of fashion, premium, luxury and lifestyle.”

The launch of GKB’s 100th store marks another milestone in the company’s journey. Spanning 1,000 square feet, the new outlet is located in Mumbai and is designed to bring together the brand’s heritage, contemporary design and premium retail experience.

GKB offers several specialised services aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These include Vision Lounges in Mumbai and Bengaluru for private consultations, Lens Experience Zones where customers can explore different lens coatings, polarisation and light filters, and paediatric Myopia Clinics focused on children’s vision management. The brand also offers at-home eye testing and style consultations conducted by certified optometrists equipped with diagnostic tools.

Its services further include 3D Virtual Try-On technology and digital in-store lens mapping to assist with frame selection and lens fitting. Several outlets also house audiology clinics, providing hearing-care services alongside traditional vision-care offerings.

The brand’s product portfolio includes eyewear from international labels such as MYKITA, Masunaga, Bvlgari, Chopard, TAG Heuer and Ray-Ban Meta. Through its range of products and specialised services, GKB aims to bring together eyewear, vision care, fashion and technology under one retail experience.

Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her contemporary approach to fashion, will represent the brand as it expands its focus on lifestyle-led eyewear. Speaking about the association, the actress said, “I’m excited to be part of this new chapter as GKB moves into a more fashion and lifestyle-led future. The right frames, be it glasses or sunnies, can change the way you feel, the way you present yourself and the way express your personality. GKB’s offers everything I look for in eyewear - great design, individuality and a strong sense of style, backed by expertise.”

With its new identity, the appointment of Sanya Malhotra and the opening of its 100th store, GKB is looking to strengthen its position in the premium eyewear market by combining its established legacy with fashion, design and technological innovation.

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