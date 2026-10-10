Nishant Singh had limited screen time in Panorama Studios’ Drishyam 2 and Drishyam The Conclusion, but he made a mark with his performance and well-etched character. He plays Shiv, while Neha Joshi essays the role of his wife, Jenny. The two pretend to be friendly neighbours of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn). Unknown to Vijay and his family, they are actually undercover cops tasked with finding that one clue which could prove that the Salgaonkars killed Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son, Sam. The two characters appear in Drishyam The Conclusion as well, and their recordings play an important role in the proceedings. Moreover, when advocate Indrajit Shetty (Prakash Raj) refers to them as ‘Changu Mangu’, audiences erupt with laughter, making their characters even more memorable. Interestingly, Nishant Singh also appeared in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) as SF Commando Rahil Hussain and was part of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s (Vicky Kaushal) unit. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nishant Singh spoke about the sleeper action blockbuster.

EXCLUSIVE: Before Drishyam, Nishant Singh was seen in Uri – The Surgical Strike; HAILS Aditya Dhar: “It didn’t seem like his debut film”; jokes, “My friends say ‘Film agar blockbuster karni ho, toh isko le lo’!”

Interestingly, Nishant Singh has been a part of three films until now – Uri: The Surgical Strike, Drishyam 2 and Drishyam The Conclusion, and all three have been blockbusters. When we pointed this out, Nishant remarked, “My friends say ‘Film agar blockbuster karni ho, toh isko le lo’ (laughs)!”

Uri: The Surgical Strike marked the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar, who has now amassed an insane fan following after Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026). When asked about working with the master director, Nishant replied, “Before turning director, he worked as a lyricist and writer. In fact, he has also worked in a Panorama film before – Aakrosh (2010). Hence, he’s been working behind the camera. He researched extensively and his years of experience of working in films came to his advantage. It didn’t seem like it was his debut film. And that was reflected in Uri. With Dhurandhar, he went higher by many notches.”

Finally, we asked him about his upcoming projects. Nishant Singh revealed, “I am part of a Netflix series, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai. I’ll begin shooting for a film in Sonipat on October 19. After that, I’ll be shooting for an Excel Entertainment series in November.”

Also Read: Ramayana: Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new character posters

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