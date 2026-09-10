Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer launch: Paparazzi go into a FRENZY as Aneet Padda makes FIRST promotional appearance after Saiyaara; reveals, “I was 19 when I auditioned; a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young”

Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Zoya Hussain and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub attended the trailer launch of the web series Hunkkaar - The Roar in Mumbai. The event was particularly significant for Aneet as it marked her first promotional appearance since the release of the 2025 sleeper blockbuster Saiyaara. Not surprisingly, her arrival sent the paparazzi into a frenzy as they jostled to capture her entry. Aneet later performed a brief act on stage before joining her co-stars to speak about the show and her experience of working on it.

Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer launch: Paparazzi go into a FRENZY as Aneet Padda makes FIRST promotional appearance after Saiyaara; reveals, “I was 19 when I auditioned; a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young”

Aneet Padda said, “Personally, for me, what stood out the most was the fact that as soon as somebody shares a personal experience in public, it quickly becomes everybody’s matter. To the extent that the person sharing it ends up feeling like, ‘Maybe, you all are right’. You may start questioning your own truth when you hear so much about it from other people. There’s an over-saturation of perspective where people are like, ‘Oh, you should have done this’ or, ‘You should have said that’. For me, that is the heart of Hunkkaar because not only does it talk about this specific story but also discusses the universal aspect of what we experience in day-to-day life as human beings.”

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She added, “I was quite young when I auditioned. Moreover, the show tackles a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young to fully understand. But that was perfect for the character because she was 17. Something terrible happened to her. She possibly couldn’t even articulate it to herself, let alone the world. Yet, she had to do it. It kind of felt seamless because I was 19. I shot it when I was 20. The more I was reading the script, the more I kept on feeling like ‘Am I lying?’. This is because all the other perspectives are so strong that it's almost making me question myself.”

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She revealed, “At the second day of the workshop, my teacher Rachit said, ‘I just want you to speak whatever comes to your mind when I ask you some questions’. He asked, ‘Kya aap victim hai’, ‘Aapko kaisa feel ho raha hai?’. You’ll see this in the show; I am not giving any spoiler. But that answer came so instinctively. It was an answer that reflected fear yet anger, unsure yet sure. It’s a coming-of-age story as well. A 17-year-old dealing with such heavy things.”

Hunkkaar - The Roar releases on JioHotstar on September 25.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu celebrates Gandhari’s global reach as it trends no. 1 in 8 countries: “We thought only Indian audience would relate”

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