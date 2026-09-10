Saif Ali Khan reveals Akshay Kumar pulled a hilarious prank on him on the sets of Haiwaan: “He stole my watch, Every time he shakes your hand, he can steal your watch”

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have reunited on screen after 18 years for Haiwaan. The actors, who have shared a friendship dating back to the 1990s, previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan. Their latest collaboration sees them in different roles, with Saif portraying a visually challenged character and Akshay playing the antagonist.

Saif Ali Khan reveals Akshay Kumar pulled a hilarious prank on him on the sets of Haiwaan: “He stole my watch, Every time he shakes your hand, he can steal your watch”

Talking about working with Akshay again, Saif recalled how their long-standing friendship influenced their time on the sets. He said, “We were laughing like children most of the time and then somehow managing to be serious when the camera was on. We go way back. We somehow bring out the juvenile side of each other.”

Saif also shared an anecdote about a prank Akshay played during the shoot. According to the actor, Akshay took his watch after they had finished filming an important scene. The watch was a braille watch that Saif wears as part of his character in the film.

“He stole my watch again. It's the braille watch that I wear in the film and and I just finished quite an important scene. Suddenly I am told that the braille watch is missing. I was like, 'What? How can the watch not be there, I can't do the scene again without it because it was important for the continuity.' But he had stolen it just after the shot. Every time he shakes your hand, he can steal your watch,” Saif said while sharing the hearty anecdote.

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and marks Saif's first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film brings Saif and Akshay together after nearly two decades, with the actors taking on contrasting roles.

Also Read : Saif Ali Khan opens up on Haiwaan’s intense action scene: “I had to lie down for two days”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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