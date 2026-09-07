Taapsee expressed surprise at the global response, saying the team initially believed the rooted Indian story would mainly connect with Indian audiences.

Kanika Dhillon’s Gandhari is gaining attention beyond India, with the Taapsee Pannu-led action thriller trending strongly on Netflix across several international markets. As of September 5, the film was trending at No. 1 in eight countries and featured in the Top 10 in 49 additional countries.

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Gandhari’s global reach as it trends no. 1 in 8 countries: “We thought only Indian audience would relate”

The international response comes alongside growing audience interest in the film, which combines action, emotion and a mother’s determination to protect her child. Taapsee Pannu plays Bani, a mother who is pushed to her limits after her child is taken away from her.

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is rooted in an Indian emotional and cultural setting while exploring themes that have resonated with viewers across different markets. The film is currently at No. 1 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. It has also entered the Top 10 charts in 49 other countries.

Reacting to the film’s international performance, Taapsee took to Instagram to share her excitement. She said, "I had sleepless nights pondering over the fact our film is just out there for the audiences to watch in so many countries, all at once. But, I am really excited to share that we are trending at no.1 in 8 countries and trending in the top 10 in 49 countries. When we made this film, we thought that this is a very rooted story and only Indian audience would be able to relate with Bani's world and culture but this is phenomenal. A big thank you to everyone."

The film draws inspiration from the essence of Gandhari from the Mahabharata and presents the idea of a mother’s love through a contemporary action-driven story. At its centre is Bani’s journey as she takes on seemingly impossible odds to bring her child back.

Taapsee’s performance has also been a key part of the film’s reception. Her portrayal combines physical intensity with the emotional side of a mother fighting for her child, giving the character a strong action-oriented identity while keeping her motivations grounded in the story.

With Gandhari appearing prominently on Netflix charts across multiple countries, the film has expanded its reach beyond its Indian setting and connected with audiences in several international markets.

Also Read : Gandhari action director Brahim Chab praises Taapsee Pannu: “She never gave up during the shoot”

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