With The Great Grand Superhero now streaming on Zee 5 and garnering strong viewership, director Manish Saini is looking back at some memorable moments from the film’s shoot and one particular incident involving Jackie Shroff stands out.

When The Great Grand Superhero director Manish Saini felt Jackie Shroff lost his cool during the shoot: “Aye bhai bachche logon ko kaam karne do”

The team was shooting in a bustling market in Pune with Jackie, and a relatively small crew. Managing the crowds that had gathered to watch the shoot and catch a glimpse of the actor became quite a challenge. Jackie, who had been quietly observing the team’s struggle, suddenly got up and called out, “Aye bhai bachche logon ko kaam karne do. Shooting dekho magar pyar se, shanti se.”

For a moment, Manish Saini wondered if Jackie had lost his temper. But the actor soon walked up to him, winked and said, “Ab sab chup baithenge 5-10 minute, apan shoot karte hain.”

Recalling the moment, Manish Saini shared, “I don't believe in shouting or screaming on the set. I got nervous thinking that Jackie Sir had lost his temperament, but then he walked up to me, winked and said, ‘Ab sab chup baithenge 5-10 minute, apan shoot karte hain.’ That incident actually eased me. Jackie Sir has been very supportive and we had fun shooting that scene.”

And while audiences are now discovering the film on Z5, stories like these offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and easy chemistry that came alive behind the scenes.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff recalls how his mother sparked his love for nature: “My mother was very fond of flowers”

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