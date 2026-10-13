Barkha Singh has ventured into entrepreneurship with women’s footwear brand Nuvah. As the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, she will work closely with founder and CEO Avni Jain to develop its creative direction, including product design, brand communication, visual storytelling and cultural expression.

Barkha Singh ventures into entrepreneurship with women’s footwear brand Nuvah

Barkha, who has appeared in projects such as Masaba Masaba, Criminal Justice, Engineering Girls and Please Find Attached, has also built a presence in the digital space through her interest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. At Nuvah, she aims to bring her understanding of global fashion trends and their relevance to Indian consumers. Her association with the brand also gives her an opportunity to turn her long-standing interest in footwear into a business venture and participate more closely in the process of building a brand.

In her new role, Barkha will contribute to shaping Nuvah’s identity and product journey, working alongside Avni Jain, whose approach to the brand centres on product development.

Founded in 2026, Nuvah is an online-first women’s footwear brand that focuses on combining style with comfort. Its offerings incorporate design and engineering-led innovations, including the proprietary Steady-Form footbed and patent-pending Style-Switch technology. The latter allows wearers to interchange heels, creating multiple looks from a single pair of footwear. Through this association, Barkha will bring her perspective on fashion and the evolving lifestyles of contemporary women to the brand.

Speaking about her new venture, Barkha Singh, actor and Chief Creative Officer at Nuvah, said, “What excites me about Nuvah is the opportunity to build a brand in its initial stage and shape its creative vision, from the initial concept to the final product. Fashion has always been a passion, and I’ve wanted to channel that interest into creating something of my own. I’m particularly fascinated by global fashion trends and how they can be reinterpreted for evolving Indian sensibilities. At Nuvah, I hope to bring this vision to life by creating products that are contemporary, distinctive and aligned with the aspirations of the modern Indian woman.”

On the entertainment front, Barkha was recently seen in Darshan Rawal’s song Naal Naal Ve, which received positive reviews and audience appreciation. She is also set to collaborate with the singer on another project. Additionally, the actor has an upcoming web show in the pipeline, with an announcement expected soon.

Also Read : Barkha Singh recalls getting threats over her Diwali wish: “People made that a communal issue”

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