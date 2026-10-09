Veteran actor Hema Malini has expressed shock and grief over the death of Nana Patekar, recalling that she missed a phone call from the actor just a week before his passing. Although the two never worked together in a film, they remained in touch over the years. Hema revealed that she could not answer Nana’s call because she was travelling at the time.

Hema Malini regrets missing Nana Patekar’s last phone call a week before his death: “I was shocked…”

Speaking to IANS, Hema Malini recalled their last interaction and said, “...He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed because I was travelling. So, when I heard today, I was shocked. Our industry, Hindi film and Marathi film industry, has lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting,”

Apart from sharing her memories of their last conversation, Hema also paid tribute to the late actor through a post on X. She remembered Nana for his contribution to Indian cinema and his work for social causes, particularly through the Naam Foundation, which focuses on supporting farmers and underprivileged communities.

She wrote, “Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged.

Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged.

He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema.

The film industry will surely miss this stawart🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 8, 2026

“He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema. The film industry will surely miss this stawart.”

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am, leaving the Hindi and Marathi film industries mourning the loss of an actor known for his distinctive performances across a range of roles.

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday. The funeral took place amid chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana). According to his associates, Nana had expressed his wish to be cremated at his farmhouse. His son, Malhar, lit the funeral pyre.

Several members of the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma, attended the funeral to pay their last respects. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor’s native village to offer his condolences.

Also Read : Nana Patekar once revealed why Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss could never release: “When the distributors were paying Rs. 18 crores, producers wanted more”

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