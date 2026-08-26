Birthday Special: Ishita Dutta opens up about what birthdays mean to her; says, “I want to enter this year with an open heart and no expectations”

Ishita Dutta is celebrating her birthday with a positive outlook as she looks ahead to a new phase in her personal and professional life. Reflecting on the year gone by, the actor says she has learnt to trust the journey and is choosing to approach the coming year without placing too many expectations on herself.

Birthday Special: Ishita Dutta opens up about what birthdays mean to her; says, “I want to enter this year with an open heart and no expectations”

For Ishita, birthdays are an opportunity to reflect on how much can change over the course of a year. She believes that every new chapter brings its own lessons, experiences and reasons to be grateful. “I think birthdays make you realise how quickly life moves. You look back and suddenly a whole year has passed, and you think about all the things that happened that you didn’t even plan for. This year has taught me to trust the journey a little more. Not everything has to be figured out immediately. Sometimes you just have to enjoy where you are, and right now, I am genuinely happy with where I am,” Ishita said.

The actor is currently promoting Ghamasaan, her upcoming project that is set to stream on ZEE5. Ishita is looking forward to presenting the show to audiences and sees every new project as an opportunity to explore different aspects of her craft. “I have always felt that the best part about this profession is that you never really stop learning. With Ghamasaan, there are things I have discovered about myself as an actor, and now the most exciting part is getting to share that with people. I am hoping the audience connects with the show and with the world we have created,” she added.

The actor is also entering the new year with Drishyam 3, which has been announced as the final chapter of the popular franchise. The project adds another significant professional milestone to what is shaping up to be an eventful phase in Ishita’s career.

Rather than setting an extensive list of resolutions, Ishita wants to focus on being present and embracing the experiences that come her way. She says her priority is to retain a sense of individuality while remaining open to what the year brings. “My only resolution is that I want to enter this year with an open heart, enjoy the people and experiences that come my way and continue doing things that make me feel like myself. I think happiness is really about appreciating where you are while still being excited about where you are going,” she concluded.

With Ghamasaan gearing up for its release and Drishyam 3 adding to her upcoming slate, Ishita Dutta has several reasons to look forward to the year ahead. For now, the birthday girl is choosing to embrace the new chapter with optimism, openness and a willingness to let the journey unfold.

Also Read: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reveal daughter Veda’s face on her first birthday; fans call family photos ‘adorable’

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