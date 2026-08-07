R Madhavan has opened up about actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rise in Tamil Nadu politics while making it clear that he has no plans to enter politics himself. The actor discussed Vijay’s political journey during a recent conversation with filmmaker KS Ravikumar as part of the promotions for his upcoming biographical drama GDN, which is set to release on August 7.

R Madhavan praises Vijay Thalapathy’s political rise: “So impressed that you memorised the entire swearing-in oath”

During the interaction, Ravikumar spoke about his happiness at seeing someone from the film industry reach a powerful political position. Madhavan agreed with him and reflected on the rapid changes in the political landscape. He said, “Yes, seeing the political landscape change so quickly and seeing how it's possible has given us the belief that change can happen. I know Vijay very well. I can proudly say that my friend Vijay has become CM Vijay.”

Madhavan had also publicly congratulated Vijay when he was elected chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Sharing a picture of Vijay on Instagram, the actor wrote, “God bless you and so proud of you. So impressed that you memorised the entire swearing-in oath and did not read from a paper. That is testimony to your commitment.”

Speaking about the challenges of political life, Madhavan described politics as a “double-edged sword”. He said, “Politics is a double-edged sword. You get criticised even when you do well, and you get criticised even when you make mistakes. No matter what you do, there will be one group that looks at it negatively.”

When Ravikumar asked whether he would consider joining politics, Madhavan gave a clear response: “Absolutely no interest.” He further explained, “Not at all. We need to keep the thought of service in our minds. Today, the thought of authority is gone. I don't have that. I don't want to lead people or become chief minister. I am selfish that way.”

The actor added that he prefers contributing to society in his own way. “I will continue doing the good I know. From the beginning, I haven't had a proper understanding of politics. I know I should respect the person who has been elected democratically,” he said.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, 2026.

Madhavan will next appear in Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s GDN, a biographical drama based on the life of Indian inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. The film also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani and Dushara Vijayan.

Also Read : R. Madhavan reveals Aditya Dhar spent Rs 10 crores extra on Dhurandhar’s “peak detailing”

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