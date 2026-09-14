From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actresses show how to style traditional looks for Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, traditional fashion takes centre stage. From sarees and lehengas to kurtas, Bollywood actresses have showcased a range of ethnic looks that can offer inspiration for the festive season. Their choices include metallic tones, vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and traditional jewellery.

From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actresses show how to style traditional looks for Ganesh Chaturthi

Here are some of the looks that stand out:

Disha Patani: Disha Patani opted for a metallic gold saree featuring pearl detailing across the drape. She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse and completed the look with kundan jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt went for a traditional yet understated look in a multi-coloured Paithani saree in shades of pink, orange and purple. She paired the saree with a V-neck blouse and kept her jewellery minimal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon chose a printed red saree with a halterneck blouse. She accessorised the look with statement earrings, chunky kadas and a mini bag, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor opted for a red saree with floral prints. She styled the look with a nath, jhumkas and kadas, incorporating elements of Maharashtrian-inspired jewellery into her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor picked a silver tissue saree with a fully embellished blouse. She paired the outfit with stone jewellery and a heart-shaped mini bag, keeping the overall styling relatively simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna chose a pastel yellow kurta with fine white embroidery. She paired it with heavy jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan went for a metallic lehenga featuring intricate thread work. She kept her jewellery understated, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point of the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

From traditional sarees to contemporary lehengas and kurtas, these looks offer different ways to incorporate ethnic fashion into Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Whether one prefers minimal styling or more elaborate ensembles, the options cover a range of festive aesthetics.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: “Hat-trick incoming”

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