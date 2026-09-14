Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, was celebrated by several Bollywood celebrities this year. From performing traditional rituals to sharing glimpses of their festivities on social media, several stars marked the occasion with their families.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Suniel Shetty and other Bollywood stars share glimpses of their celebrations

Ananya Panday celebrated the festival with her family at their residence. Meanwhile, producer Bhushan Kumar, his mother Sudesh Dua and co-producer Shiv Chanana performed the Sthapana Pooja at the T-Series office. Rajkummar Rao opted for an eco-friendly celebration and made an eco-friendly Ganpati murti at home. In addition to this, several other celebrities also took to social media to extend their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to their followers. Take a look:

Ananya Panday

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Bhushan Kumar

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Sharvari

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Suniel Shetty

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Rajkummar Rao

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Sonu Sood

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Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

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Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

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Mahima Makwana

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Neil Nitin Mukesh

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Jackie Shroff

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Salman Khan

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Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Also Read : Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Saif Ali Khan offer prayers with sons and household staff; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of eco-friendly idol

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