T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and co-producer Shiv Chanana visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence on the first day of the Ganpati festival. The duo joined the celebrations at the Chief Minister’s home and offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa.

Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana visit Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence for Ganpati celebrations

Ganpati celebrations began across Maharashtra with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and participating in various festive rituals. Several members of the film and entertainment industry also marked the occasion by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha and taking part in celebrations.

Bhushan Kumar, who heads T-Series, was accompanied by co-producer Shiv Chanana during his visit to Devendra Fadnavis’ residence. The two participated in the festivities and offered prayers as part of the celebrations hosted at the Chief Minister’s home.

The visit comes as Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed with religious ceremonies and community celebrations across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. For many devotees, the festival is an occasion to welcome Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The duo’s visit was also shared on social media, offering a glimpse of their participation in the Ganpati celebrations at the Chief Minister’s residence. The festival traditionally brings together people from different walks of life, including public figures and members of the entertainment industry.

As the celebrations continue, several Bollywood personalities are expected to mark Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting pandals, hosting Ganpati idols at their residences and attending festive gatherings. Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana were among those who began the festival by seeking blessings at Devendra Fadnavis’ residence.

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