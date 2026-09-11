Alia Bhatt has reacted to the trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion, adding to the buzz around the upcoming third instalment of the franchise. The trailer introduces a new challenge for Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, as he once again finds himself trying to protect his family from the law.

Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: “Hat-trick incoming”

One of the key highlights of the trailer is Jaideep Ahlawat’s entry as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who appears to pose a fresh threat to Vijay. The trailer offers a glimpse of the conflict between the two and raises questions about whether Vijay will manage to stay one step ahead this time as well.

The mystery surrounding the story is expected to unfold when the film arrives in cinemas on October 2, 2026. The return of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family has also generated interest among audiences who have followed the franchise.

Alia Bhatt joined the conversation after watching the trailer and shared her reaction on social media. The actress wrote, “Hat-trick incoming.” Her brief post comes as the franchise heads towards its third chapter.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, along with Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The production team includes Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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