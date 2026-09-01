The teaser of Hunkkaar - The Roar is now out, offering a glimpse into an intense story that brings together Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aneet Padda for the first time. Set against a backdrop of crime, justice and the legal system, the teaser introduces Fatima as a determined, no-nonsense cop, while Aneet plays a young woman who becomes a victim of assault.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a determined cop opposite Aneet Padda in Hunkkaar – The Roar; teaser out now

The series takes a different route from conventional action entertainers and romantic comedies, focusing instead on justice and realism. At the centre of the story is a 17-year-old student who is assaulted by the head of a fort. The incident draws her into a difficult journey involving the law, justice and court proceedings as she waits for justice.

The teaser hints at the challenges faced by the characters as they navigate a complex legal battle. With its focus on a serious subject and a plot rooted in the realities of the justice system, Hunkkaar - The Roar explores the question of what happens when seeking justice becomes a long and difficult process.

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Alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aneet Padda, the series features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Rajesh Sharma and others in key roles.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, Hunkkaar - The Roar is a Mangata Films Production. The series is slated to stream from September 25 exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read : Fatima Sana Shaikh wants to work in South films; says, “I really admire how rooted the storytelling feels”

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