The actress also opens up about attending acting workshops, stepping out of her comfort zone and why she believes continuous learning is essential for an actor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about her approach to acting, revealing that she consciously takes time away from film sets to continue learning and refining her craft. The actress recently attended an acting workshop at Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Arts in Puducherry, describing the experience as an opportunity to challenge herself and avoid becoming complacent as a performer.

Fatima Sana Shaikh wants to work in South films; says, “I really admire how rooted the storytelling feels”

Explaining why she decided to return to the institute, Fatima said, “The first time, I connected with the way they look at acting. A lot of what they taught stayed with me. But I honestly felt I didn’t fully understand or embody all of it. So, when I had a break, I felt like going back.”

The actress also spoke about her interest in working in the South film industry, citing its distinct storytelling style and cultural authenticity as major reasons behind her admiration. “There's so much exciting work happening across the South. As an actor, that's incredibly inspiring. I really admire how rooted the storytelling feels. Whether it's an intimate film or on a much larger scale, there's always a strong sense of identity. The stories never seem disconnected from the culture, the people or the place they're coming from, and I find that beautiful. I'd love to be a part of that kind of storytelling."

For Fatima, the process of acting extends well beyond shooting schedules. Speaking about the importance of continuous preparation, she said, "The work you put in when you're not on set is what eventually shows up on screen."

Recalling her experience at the workshop, the actress shared, “The days were packed. We'd start with an hour of Kalari, followed by eye exercises and a long session exploring emotions. After that, there was breathwork, music, voice and rhythm. It was almost nine hours of training every day for about ten days. There were moments when I felt out of my comfort zone, but I enjoyed that. That's usually where I learn the most."

Apart from the intensive training sessions, Fatima said she also found time to explore Puducherry by visiting cafés and restaurants and watching a film in a theatre during her stay. Reflecting on the experience of returning to the classroom as a student, she added, "You realise you don't know all the answers. You're constantly stepping out of your comfort zone, and there's no hierarchy. Everyone is there to learn, make mistakes and start again. It really humbles you. When you let go of the idea that you already know a lot about something, you're open to learning so much more."

Fatima also spoke about the importance of breaking repetitive patterns in acting. "Acting can become mechanical without you even realising. You finish one film and jump into another, repeating little things that worked before. Then your performances become stale. Workshops break that pattern, and I never want to get too comfortable. If something sparks my curiosity, I explore it. That's the way to keep growing as an actor."

Earlier this year, the actress also attended a training programme at Natana Kairali in Irinjalakuda, Kerala. Comparing the two experiences, she concluded, "The workshop in Kerala gave me a deeper appreciation of our traditional performance practices. But the approach at Adishakti really resonates with me. The tools they give you stay with you and become something you can keep practising as an actor every day. Both experiences were valuable, but Adishakti is a place I know I'll keep going back to."

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about lack of complex roles for women: “We’re craving layered, grey and negative characters”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.