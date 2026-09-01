The actor also recalled his wrestler grandfather and opened up about the training and diet that went into his preparation for the upcoming theatrical release.

Ali Fazal reveals how Jiu-Jitsu helped him prepare for Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “It helped me with learning how to move like an animal”

With Mirzapur: The Movie nearing its theatrical release, Ali Fazal has opened up about his preparation to reprise the popular character of Guddu Bhaiya. The actor, who plays the physically imposing character in the Mirzapur franchise, revealed that his approach to preparing for the film differed from that of the first season.

Ali Fazal reveals how Jiu-Jitsu helped him prepare for Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “It helped me with learning how to move like an animal”

During an interview, Ali Fazal spoke about his connection with wrestling through his maternal grandfather Ahmed Saeed Sahab, who was trained in the sport. Recalling his initial hesitation about entering an akhara, the actor said, "I have heard a lot of stories about akhara".

When asked about his experience with the traditional wrestling environment, Ali explained, "I have been hearing about it since my childhood because my maternal grandfather, Ahmed Saeed Sahab he was completely trained in wrestling. So, initially I was little hesitating at first because there are gurujis here. Here It's the death of ego when you enter a place like tthis. I have never actually wrestled, I had only heard stories about it. Then you grow up, life happens. But, sometimes something pulls you back Of course, I got pulled back through Jiu-Jitsu. In wrestling, You cannot fall on your back. You lose all points. But in Jiu-Jitsu, being on my back is actually one of my biggest advantage."

Ali was also asked about the physical transformation required to play Guddu Bhaiya, who is established as a bodybuilder in the series. Comparing his preparation for the first season with the upcoming film, he said, "This time, my journey has been quite different. During season 1, I didn't really know much. I was just relentlessly working out in the gym. But, this time, I started Jiu-Jitsu. And what it helped me with learning how to move like an animal."

The actor further recalled his grandfather’s traditional diet, saying, "He used to drink yakhni. Then there was almond milk. His Breakfast used to be huge and lavish."

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the franchise’s transition from streaming to the big screen. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar serving as producers under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have co-produced the project.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026, with advance bookings currently open. Ali Fazal also urged audiences to book their tickets, concluding, "Mirzapur arrives on 4th September. Book your tickets at a cinema near you. Buy the tickets and enjoy."

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie is not the first Indian film based on a web series, this regional web show has had three theatrical films based on it

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