Fardeen Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to his late aunt, Zarine Khan, on the occasion of her birth anniversary by sharing an emotional post on social media. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and posted a video featuring cherished moments of Zarine Khan with family members, remembering her with love and gratitude.

Fardeen Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late aunt Zarine Khan on her birth anniversary

Along with the video, Fardeen shared a deeply reflective note about life, death, memories, and the enduring presence of loved ones who are no longer physically with us. Quoting Penelope Thompson, he wrote, “Everything That Is Born, Penelope Thompson Everything that is born already carries its ending, like a seed that knows the soil is both cradle and grave. We walk through life as if it were infinite, measuring tomorrows on clocks made of breath. But time does not keep count; it only folds and unfolds, like a tide remembering every wave that left and returned. Tomorrow is promised to no one. It is the gentle illusion we build to soften the sharpness of now. And yet, knowing this, how fragile each heartbeat is, makes the present more sacred, the love more urgent, the forgiveness more real. Death is not the opposite of life, but its hidden face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Continuing his emotional message, the actor reflected on how those who pass away continue to live through memories, values, and the love they leave behind. He shared that grief gradually transforms into remembrance, allowing departed loved ones to remain present through kindness, wisdom, and the lives they continue to inspire.

Describing this journey as a transformation of sorrow into continuation, Fardeen spoke about the fine line between life and death, saying that remembrance keeps loved ones alive in spirit.

Concluding the tribute, he dedicated a personal message to his late aunt, writing, “So let us not mourn as if light itself has gone out; it has only changed direction. It shines now inward, into the vast cathedral of the soul, where every love once lived and will live again. Everything that is born must die, and everything that dies return, to teach us that nothing was ever truly lost, only transformed, only returned to the great breathing whole. To live is to become someone’s memory, and to die is to become someone’s guide. Zarine Aunty, you are now our guide and live through us. We miss you. #happybirthday.”

The post resonated with fans, who joined the actor in remembering Zarine Khan on her special day.

Also Read : Fardeen Khan asks ChatGPT to find him a perfect partner; AI’s answer will make you LOL!

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