EXCLUSIVE: Irshad Kamil on returning to dialogue writing after 16 years by doing additional dialogues for Operation Safed Sagar, “The are some Pakistani characters who don’t speak the kind of Hindi we speak”

Irshad Kamil is currently known as one of the most prolific lyricists in Hindi cinema. He is currently riding on the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga. But not many would remember that he started as a screenwriter when he first emerged on the scene more than two decades ago. Interestingly, he has returned to screenwriting in the recently-released web series Operation Safed Sagar after more than a decade and a half. Kamil has written additional dialogues for the show based on 1999 Kargil War.

EXCLUSIVE: Irshad Kamil on returning to dialogue writing after 16 years by doing additional dialogues for Operation Safed Sagar, “The are some Pakistani characters who don’t speak the kind of Hindi we speak”

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about how he got back to writing dialogues after these many years.

“Sanjay Routray, the producer of Operation Safed Sagar, knows me from the time of Socha Na Tha (2005). He was the executive producer of that film. He asked to come and see what kind of dialogues can be in this show. As there are also Pakistani characters, they don’t speak the kind of Hindi that we speak here. There is a different type of mixture with Urdu. He said I should do some dialogues for some characters. So, I did dialogues for them. This is after around 16 years that I have done dialogues,” said Kamil.

Kamil revealed the reason for discontinuing screenwriting and becoming a lyricist instead. “After migrating to Bombay, I used to write TV shows,” he said. “I used to write story, screenplay and dialogues. But later I felt that TV is not giving me that kind of a high. After a point, you feel you want something else. So, I left TV and tried lyrics writing. The first film I signed was Socha Na Tha. The first release was Chameli (2003). I started getting more satisfaction while writing lyrics.”

There is another reason why Irshad Kamil felt it wasn’t worth writing for TV shows. “What happened with TV was that there was a show after every 30 minute, so they stopped showing the initial credits, which I found heart-breaking. I thought nobody would know whether I have written the show or someone else. So, I left that. My last serial was Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli with Rajshri (Productions),” he said.

Operation Safed Sagar is getting rave reviews from audiences and critics. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Irshad Kamil on romance, Saiyaara and why Main Vaapas Aaunga’s 1st weekend numbers left him “depressed” initially; says, “The film’s success is like a case study”

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