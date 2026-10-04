Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently gave her followers a glimpse into a personal project that has clearly brought her a lot of joy. The actress took to social media to share a series of photos and videos featuring her bike, documenting its transformation as it went through a detailed customisation process. Sharing glimpses of the bike before and after the modifications, Fatima opened up about how the idea gradually came together and thanked the team involved in bringing her vision to life.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares glimpses of her bike’s transformation as she gives it a customised makeover: “Couldn’t be happier with how she turned out”

In the post, Fatima shared moments from the process, including close-up glimpses of the modified bike and the final result. Along with the visuals, she expressed her happiness over seeing the idea she had in mind take shape. She captioned the post, “Still smiling from yesterday. Seeing my bike finally come together was such a special feeling. What started as an idea became something so beautiful, detailed and completely me. A huge thank you to the entire team at @bcwcustomstudio @ycdesign_motorcyclesales & @buzzmoto for putting so much time, thought and heart into this. I trusted you guys with my bike, and you created something truly special. Couldn’t be happier with how she turned out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

The post gave fans a closer look at the customised bike while also highlighting Fatima’s involvement in the process. Her caption reflected the personal significance of the project, as she described how an initial idea eventually took shape through the work of the teams she had entrusted with her bike. She also expressed her satisfaction with the final outcome.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently seen in Hunkkaar: The Roar, which released on JioHotstar on September 25. The series revolves around a schoolgirl’s allegation of sexual harassment against a self-proclaimed godman, with Fatima portraying ACP Jasleen Singh. The show also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Aneet Padda, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain in key roles. With the series, Fatima is seen in a role that places her character at the centre of the investigation surrounding the case.

Also Read : Vithya Ramraj’s three-medal Asian Games triumph: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others lead Bollywood’s cheer

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