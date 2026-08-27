Dia Mirza has built a multifaceted identity over the years, balancing her work in films with her roles as a producer, writer and social activist. While she has managed these different aspects of her life, the actress has also experienced her share of challenges. In a recent conversation, Dia opened up about dealing with pressure and anxiety and explained how recognising what she was going through helped her work towards becoming a better version of herself.

Dia Mirza opens up about anxiety; says, “I didn’t have the vocabulary to define it”

Talking about the pressure she experienced, Dia said, “It was an inability to deal with pressure. And I don’t think most of us are equipped to deal with that kind of pressure. Many of us break, and we don’t even know we are breaking. How many of us live with anxiety…how many of us know our relationships are so hard because we are living with constant anxiety, and that comes from being in a system that is not fueling purpose and is not giving you the space to be.”

For Dia, taking a step back from the constant pressure and noise allowed her to find greater balance and focus. Reflecting on that phase, she said, “From the moment that I stepped back, I am actually doing much more now than I’ve ever done in my life before. I became a film producer at 26; I wrote articles; I worked on the ground with multiple NGOs. I have such a full-body, textured, nuanced existence that I thrive in. And it’s all self-created. No one told me to do these things. I do them because they give me joy, and they deepen my purpose. And yes, I was anxious; I didn’t have the vocabulary to define it at the time.”

Dia also acknowledged that anxiety remains a part of her life even today. Speaking about her current experiences, she said, “I get anxious even now. I work in climate and gender parity. I feel all levels of anxiety practically daily,” while adding that she has become better at recognising those feelings and working through them.

The actress believes that understanding her own emotions and physical responses has also helped her in her personal life. “I think I am a better mother because I’m able to recognise what’s happening with my body,” she said.

For Dia, identifying anxiety and learning how to navigate it has been an important part of finding a more grounded way of living. Rather than allowing pressure to define her, she has focused on creating a life driven by purpose and activities that bring her joy.

On the professional front, Dia has recently been seen in projects including Ikka and Operation Safed Sagar. As she approaches 25 years in the film industry, the actress continues to explore varied roles and projects, with audiences looking forward to seeing more of her work.

Also Read : Dia Mirza says patriotism means living with “freedom from fear” ahead of 80th Independence Day

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