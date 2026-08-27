Chahatt Khanna loses 7 Kgs to play a cop in ‘Pati Patni and Panga’: “I took the preparation very seriously”

Chahatt Khanna is set to portray a police officer in the upcoming web series Pati Patni and Panga, which will stream on Amazon MX soon. The actress-entrepreneur underwent a significant physical transformation to bring authenticity to her character, losing around 7 kgs and completing intensive training focused on strength, stamina and the body language required for the role.

Chahatt Khanna loses 7 Kgs to play a cop in ‘Pati Patni and Panga’: “I took the preparation very seriously”

Her preparation went beyond her physical appearance. Chahatt followed a disciplined workout routine and attended focused training sessions to understand the mindset and physicality of a police officer.

Talking about the transformation, Chahatt says, “When you are playing the character of a cop, you cannot just depend on costumes and makeup. The character needs to reflect in your body language, your fitness and the way you carry yourself. I knew I had to physically transform myself for the role, so I took the preparation very seriously.”

The actress adds, “I lost around 7 kilos for the character and it was challenging because it required a lot of discipline and consistency, but I wanted the transformation to look natural on screen. I have shot a few action scenes for the series and thankfully my MMA (mixed martial arts) training of months came handy".

While the physical transformation was demanding, Chahatt says understanding the attitude and temperament of a police officer was another important part of her preparation. “The physical aspect was only one part of the preparation. I also worked on the way a cop walks, stands, reacts and handles situations. There has to be a certain confidence and authority in your body language. I wanted to bring that conviction to the character,” she shares.

Apart from Pati Patni and Panga, Chahatt will also appear in Hungama OTT's Hasratein, where she will play the role of a single mother.

Also Read : Chahatt Khanna makes OTT debut with Hasratein on Hungama OTT

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