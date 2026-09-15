Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional message for her sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur as they begin a new school year. The actor, who is currently involved in divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Peter Haag, spoke about the difficulty of being away from her children during an important moment in their lives.

Celina Jaitly pens emotional note for sons amid divorce battle with husband: “You never have to choose”

In her note, Celina recalled the school-year traditions she once shared with her sons, including wrapping their books, working on school projects and preparing homemade treats. She also expressed her pain over not being able to accompany them on their first day of school and said she fears she may miss their school days for the remainder of 2026.

Celina wrote, “I once covered your schoolbooks. Today, I cover you in prayers. All the best for your first day of school, my darling Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. Mummy remembers the school projects, the books we wrapped and the ladybug Schultüten I made for you in Dubai, or the week before school opened, when I lovingly spent time baking Schnecke and Laadi Pavs for school in Austria. Such simple moments. Such extraordinary happiness."

Celina also addressed the impact of the ongoing situation on her children. She said she wants them to continue sharing everyday experiences with both their parents, regardless of the circumstances between the adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

“I will not be able to be there for your first day of school, and I fear I may miss all your school days for the rest of 2026. My heart breaks at this painful situation," she wrote. “Whatever happens between adults, my deepest wish is that you can freely share these everyday moments with both your parents. I wish I could hear every little detail when you come home," she added.

The actor further assured her sons that they should never feel compelled to choose between their parents. “My boys, you never have to choose. You can love both Mummy and Daddy. Mummy will always support that. You never need to feel guilty about loving either of us," she wrote.

Celina ended the message by telling her sons that she would remain available whenever they were able to reach out. “Whenever you can reach out, Mama is here. My love has no conditions, and no distance can change it. You carry your schoolbags today, my loves. Mummy carries you in every heartbeat," she signed off.

Celina’s message comes amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Peter Haag. Haag reportedly filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year. Following a complaint by Celina, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with allegations including physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment. Authorities are reportedly examining statements, evidence and documents related to the matter.

Celina married Peter in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. They welcomed twin boys in 2012 and another set of twins in 2017. Their son Shamsher, Arthur’s twin brother, died shortly after birth due to a heart condition.

Also Read : Celina Jaitly remembers late son Shamsher on his birthday: “I’m heartbroken”

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