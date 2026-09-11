Celina Jaitly remembered her late son Shamsher on his birthday on Thursday with an emotional post on social media. The actor shared a video she had recorded during a visit to Austria earlier this year, explaining that she was unsure when she would be able to return and wanted to preserve the moment as a memory.

Celina Jaitly remembers late son Shamsher on his birthday: “I’m heartbroken”

In her Instagram post, Celina spoke about her wish as a mother and shared that she hopes to be reunited with her son even after her lifetime. She wrote, "My wish is that when my life reaches its natural end, I be cremated in my homeland, India, & my ashes be laid to rest with my son, Shamsher, in Austria. A mother's wish to be close to the child she could not hold for long enough."

Addressing Shamsher, Celina explained why she had recorded the video during her Austria visit. She wrote, "I did not get to see your brothers during that visit. Mummy is heartbroken, my son, but Mummy is strong. I keep going & keep living for your brothers, carrying all four of you in my heart," adding, "Today, you were born alongside Arthu. You left us so soon afterwards, but you have never left me."

She also reflected on the bond between Shamsher and his brothers, writing, "I have seen the longing for you in Arthu's eyes & heard it in his words. I believe you watch over him. And somehow, through everything, I feel you watching over me too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina further spoke about the personal and legal difficulties she has faced while trying to navigate her family life. She wrote, "I left my country, my parents, my work & everything familiar to build a life with my family. Today, I sometimes feel as though I must explain in words & documents what has lived in every breath of me since becoming a mother. "How does a mother put a lifetime of love in front of a court?""

The actor also apologised to Shamsher for having to express her feelings through a recording rather than speaking directly to his brothers. She concluded her message by saying, "I am sorry, my darling, that I have to say this through a recording. I wish I could speak to your brothers directly & remind them myself: Mummy is always here. My love has never moved away from you. None of you has to do anything to earn it. It is yours, forever. Happy birthday, my darling Shamsher & my darling Arthu. I will always be the mother of both the babies I brought into this world that day. Watch over Winston, Viraaj & Arthu, my son, while Mummy keeps finding the strength to move forward. Until we meet again, my darling Shamsher. Until we meet again. Forever your Mummy," she concluded.

Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple welcomed twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, they welcomed another set of twin boys, but Shamsher died shortly after birth due to a heart defect.

Celina has also been involved in legal proceedings concerning her family. In November 2025, she filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband in a Mumbai court, alleging emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse. She reportedly sought damages of Rs 50 crores, monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh and custody of their children.

Her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, was detained in the UAE in September 2024 in connection with an alleged national security matter. Celina later approached the Delhi High Court, which in November 2025 directed the Ministry of External Affairs to extend legal assistance to him.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly pens heart-wrenching birthday note for son Arthur amid case against husband Peter Haag

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