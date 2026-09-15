Vijay Varma has shared a glimpse of a personal ritual he appears to follow before stepping into a new professional phase. The actor recently posted a picture of himself receiving blessings from spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, revealing that he is “starting something new” and has once again turned to prayer and gratitude.

Vijay Varma seeks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s blessings before starting something new

Sharing the picture on social media, Vijay wrote, “Just before Matka King released I was fortunate to receive blessings from Gurujii.. now that I am starting something new.. I offer a prayer and gratitude to the divine again.”

The actor’s post comes after he had met Gurudev ahead of the release of Matka King. Vijay played Brij Bhatti in the series and underwent a physical transformation for the role. His performance and the character’s 1950s-inspired appearance were among the aspects discussed following the release of the show.

For Vijay, seeking blessings appears to have become a way of marking the beginning of an important professional chapter. Having met Gurudev before Matka King, the actor has now repeated the gesture as he prepares to take on another project.

However, Vijay has not disclosed details about what he is set to begin next. His reference to “starting something new” has therefore left the project under wraps for now, while also prompting curiosity about his upcoming work.

The actor already has several projects in his lineup. His upcoming slate includes Matka King 2, Antony opposite Sunny Deol, Lust Stories 3 and Hansal Mehta’s Family Business, along with a few other projects that are yet to be announced.

Matka King 2 is currently in development, while Vijay is also part of the ensemble cast of Lust Stories 3. With multiple projects in various stages, the actor is set to continue with a busy professional schedule. For now, his latest post keeps his next move undisclosed, with Vijay choosing to begin the new chapter with prayer and gratitude.

Also Read : Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee to Saqib Saleem: 5 Bollywood men in black who never disappoint

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.