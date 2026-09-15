Himesh Reshammiya and Rajshri Productions are set to begin the promotions of Sooraj R. Barjatya’s upcoming musical family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya with a special live musical evening at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on September 20. The event will feature composer Himesh Reshammiya performing with an orchestra of nearly 25 musicians.

EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya and Rajshri Productions to kickstart Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions with musical concert at Royal Opera House

The evening will also mark the unveiling of the film’s title track. Instead of a conventional digital song launch, the makers and music label have planned a live experience centred around the film’s music, with Reshammiya performing on stage alongside the musicians.

The event also brings together Rajshri Productions’ association with music and Reshammiya’s collaboration with Barjatya. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been presented as a musical, with Reshammiya composing seven songs for the film. The music has reportedly been created with a focus on keeping the songs simple, soulful and accessible, while reflecting the musical sensibilities associated with Sooraj Barjatya’s films.

Reshammiya is reuniting with Barjatya after previously working together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The upcoming film also marks the first time Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen as a lead pair.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film’s music-focused evening will be held at the Royal Opera House on September 20 from 5.30 pm onwards. The makers have described the event as a night to “experience the emotions” of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

With a live performance, a 25-member musical ensemble and the title track being unveiled at the venue, the event is planned as an exclusive musical experience around the film rather than a conventional song announcement.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release theatrically on November 27. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is being positioned as a family entertainer from Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Also Read : SCOOP: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on a roll! After Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, label bags music rights of Anil Sharma’s Arjun Naga

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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