A physical altercation between Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and Nakul Dhull has sparked a fresh controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Following the confrontation, Gullu’s team has accused Nakul of entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show with an intention to pick a fight with him and has questioned how details of the incident allegedly surfaced before it took place.

Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu’s team alleges Nakul Dhull entered show with plan to fight him, demands eviction

Tuesday’s episode appeared to hint at some history of conflict between the two contestants. During the confrontation, Nakul was heard threatening Gullu, saying, “Gurgaon mein aa ke marunga, jab bole tab.” Gullu responded by calling him out, saying, “Story kaa badmash hai tu.”

Nakul then referred to an alleged earlier incident involving Gullu, saying, “Goa bhaga tha na tu. Mere gaon ke ladke aaye the na, Goa bhag gaya tha tu.” As the argument escalated, Mahhi Vij intervened and remarked, “Ye firak mein hai do din se maarne ki.”

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Gullu’s team questions how fight was allegedly leaked beforehand

Following the altercation, Gullu’s team addressed the incident through his social media channel. The team questioned why someone with alleged unresolved issues with Gullu was allowed to enter the reality show. “This is so unfair. How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason?” the team wrote.

Gullu’s team further alleged that Nakul had entered the house “with a plan to fight with Gullu” and questioned whether the confrontation was pre-planned. The team also raised questions about reports surrounding the altercation allegedly emerging on Saturday, a day before the fight reportedly took place on Sunday.

“Physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time,” the team stated.

Team demands action against Nakul Dhull

Gullu’s team also condemned what it described as unnecessary physical violence and an alleged breach of personal boundaries inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

“Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others,” the team said.

Maintaining that Gullu had entered the reality show to participate in the competition rather than be targeted, his team called for action against Nakul. It referred to Nakul as a “goon” and concluded its statement with a demand for his eviction.

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Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s friend questions Salman Khan’s criticism; accuses makers of targeting him

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