Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) has attained cult status, thanks to its unusual yet relatable subject, hilarious and emotional moments, memorable performances and quirky characters. It is also considered one of the earliest films to kickstart the 'Delhi wave' in Bollywood. As a result, expectations are tremendous from its sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 28, 2026. However, on October 13, the makers, T-Series, announced that it will now arrive in cinemas on March 5, 2027.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 vs Monster: Anupam Kher-starrer to take on Salman Khan’s Eid stronghold after 16 years

In other words, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will release just days before Eid and hence could clash with Monster. The Salman Khan-starrer is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release. Eid is expected to fall on Wednesday, March 10, and that's when the film might arrive in cinemas. However, there's also a possibility that it could release on Friday, March 5, thereby setting the stage for an unexpected box-office clash.

Interestingly, if this happens, it could mark the first time in nearly 16 years that a film has taken on Salman Khan during Eid, a festive period considered his stronghold. The last notable instance was way back in 2011, when Salman Khan's Bodyguard arrived in cinemas on August 31 alongside Kirron Kher-starrer Mummy Punjabi and the Pakistani film Bol. Two days later, on September 2, Kalki Koechlin-starrer That Girl In Yellow Boots also hit the big screen.

Since then, Salman Khan has had several theatrical Eid releases, including Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018), Bharat (2019), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Sikandar (2025). None of these films faced a comparable direct theatrical clash on Eid. There were talks that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees might collide with Sultan on Eid 2016. However, the period action film was eventually pushed to Republic Day 2017.

This makes Khosla Ka Ghosla 2's release announcement significant. Even if one assumes that Monster will arrive five days later, the Anupam Kher-starrer will still enter cinemas immediately before Salman Khan's much-awaited biggie, something that not many filmmakers have attempted in recent years. Whether the two films ultimately clash on the same day or arrive a few days apart remains to be seen.

Besides Anupam Kher, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 brings back Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. This time, they are joined by Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal. Directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath's Tandav Films.

Also Read: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release postponed to March 5, 2027

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.