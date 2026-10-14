Singer Sona Mohapatra has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy and the BJP-led government, asking him to focus on governance in Himachal Pradesh before speaking about “repairing democracy”.

Sona Mohapatra takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over Himachal Pradesh, says “repair” state before democracy

Taking to X, Sona said she was shocked by the condition of the state after returning to Himachal Pradesh following nine years. She claimed that she saw garbage-strewn hills and rivers affected by pollution, and urged the Congress to make the state an example of good governance.

“Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years and was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it,” she wrote.

Sona Mohapatra responds to Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Sona's post came after Rahul Gandhi commented on the Chief Election Commissioner and the BJP-led government. In a Hindi post on X, the Congress leader said that the departure of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the current government would pave the way for changes in the country's democratic system.

While responding to those remarks, Sona shifted the focus to Himachal Pradesh, which is governed by the Congress. Her comments centred on civic conditions and governance in the state, based on what she said she observed during her return after several years.

Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh?I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance.Earn the people’s mandate,don’t just demand it🙏🏾 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 13, 2026

The singer also called on the Congress to demonstrate its governance record in Himachal Pradesh, rather than only seeking electoral support at the national level.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra calls out lack of female-centric heartbreak songs in Bollywood; recalls being “flabbergasted” by ‘Zaalima’

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