Esports streamer ScoutOp's friend Suraj Majumdar has criticised the makers of Bigg Boss 20, alleging that the show is deliberately targeting the contestant and attempting to portray him as the villain of the season. Suraj also questioned host Salman Khan's criticism of Scout during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, particularly over the incident involving a food plate and Qazi Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s friend questions Salman Khan’s criticism; accuses makers of targeting him

Reacting to the episode on social media, Suraj claimed that Scout was being singled out during the Weekend Ka Vaar discussion. He also praised the esports player for defending himself instead of accepting what he believed was an unfair portrayal. “As you all saw in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it was clear that Scout was being targeted,” Suraj wrote.

He further alleged that the show's makers were attempting to create a negative image of Scout. However, according to Suraj, the contestant did not allow himself to be pushed into accepting the criticism without responding. “The makers were trying to portray him as the villain and make him look like the wrong person, but he made sure to stand up for himself,” he added.

Suraj questions criticism over food plate incident

One of the issues raised by Suraj was the incident involving Scout and Qazi. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Scout faced criticism over the way he allegedly handled a plate of food during his interaction with Qazi.

Suraj disputed the interpretation of the incident and argued that the footage did not support the suggestion that Scout had thrown the plate at Qazi. He also questioned whether Scout's other actions during the exchange, including allegedly giving Qazi two additional rotis, were being overlooked.

The streamer also brought up comments allegedly made by Qazi about other contestants. Referring to the word “machhar”, which Qazi is alleged to have used while referring to other housemates, Suraj questioned why those remarks had not received similar scrutiny.

Suraj questions Salman Khan’s remarks about Scout

Suraj also addressed Salman Khan's comments about Scout's posture during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He questioned whether Scout's manner of sitting should have been interpreted as disrespectful or inappropriate. “Is folding your legs and sitting down a wrong gesture? Bhai, that’s just how the man sits,” he wrote.

Suraj's comments come amid growing discussion around Scout's conduct inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and the way his actions are being addressed during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Suraj raises questions over Qazi and brother-sister controversy

The esports streamer's friend also praised Love Gill for taking a stand in the ongoing brother-sister controversy involving the contestants. Suraj alleged that the issue was being given more importance than necessary and questioned what he described as a lack of similar scrutiny over Qazi's alleged remarks and actions.

He specifically referred to the alleged remark, “Thook se pregnant kar dunga,” and also claimed that Qazi had scratched Scout. Suraj questioned why these incidents had not received the same level of attention.

Suraj praises Scout for standing his ground

Towards the end of his post, Suraj said Scout had understood what he believed was happening inside the house and chose not to back down. “Scout understood what was happening and what the makers were trying to do and he stood firm in his position,” he wrote.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey hints Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua “may have had girlfriends” despite being married

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