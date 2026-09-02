Bhagyashree recalls becoming a mother at a young age; says, “Both of my deliveries were by caesarean, I didn’t even know that I should exercise”

Bhagyashree has spoken about her experience of becoming a mother at a young age, sharing details about her postpartum journey and revealing that both of her deliveries were through C-section. The actress, who continues to share fitness and wellness advice with her followers, discussed the importance of gradually rebuilding core strength after childbirth in her latest #TuesdayTipsWithB post.

Bhagyashree recalls becoming a mother at a young age; says, “Both of my deliveries were by caesarean, I didn’t even know that I should exercise”

The Maine Pyar Kiya actress admitted that she was not aware of the importance of exercising after becoming a mother when she was younger. She also recalled how people around her had warned that undergoing a C-section would permanently change her body, cause her stomach to become bigger and lead to weight gain.

Sharing a video demonstrating three core-strengthening exercises on Instagram, Bhagyashree wrote, “tuesdaytipswithb Not all core exercises work the same muscles. These 3 focused exercises target different areas of your abdomen for a stronger, more functional core. Even after a C-section, you can start working on rebuilding your core and getting it back into shape once you’re ready.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

In the video, she opened up about her personal experience, saying, “When I became a mother, I was very young. At that time, I didn’t even know that I should exercise after becoming a mother. Both of my deliveries were by caesarean. After becoming a caesarean, everyone said that now the body will not change. The stomach will definitely break. The weight will increase. But it’s not like that. All of you like my workout Tuesday tip. So, today’s Tuesday tip is especially for weight gainers."

She further added, “Today’s three exercises were to strengthen and tighten these muscles. Despite being a caesarean, you can exercise. Just ask your doctor when you can start.” The exercises featured in the video focus on strengthening and toning the abdominal muscles.

Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani have two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Both have followed their mother into acting. Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, while Avantika began her acting career with the web series Mithya.

Also Read : India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Bhagyashree reveals Sooraj Barjatya narrated Maine Pyar Kiya story seven times; says, “Mujhe laga ki shayad ye shaadi ki baat karne ke liye aaye hain”

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