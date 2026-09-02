Sonal Chauhan reveals she was ‘nervous’ before entering Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “There are a lot of iconic characters in Mirzapur who have already built a relationship with the audience”

Sonal Chauhan is set to enter the world of Mirzapur: The Movie as Mumtaz Bibi. At the film’s album launch in Mumbai, the actress opened up about her experience of joining the popular gangster drama and admitted that she initially felt nervous about stepping into a franchise with several established and iconic characters.

Sonal Chauhan reveals she was ‘nervous’ before entering Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “There are a lot of iconic characters in Mirzapur who have already built a relationship with the audience”

“I was very excited when I first learned that I was becoming a part of the world of Mirzapur: The Movie. But at the same time, it was a very daunting experience. There are a lot of iconic characters in Mirzapur who have already built a relationship with the audience and with me, because even I was an audience before entering this world now. So, I was a bit nervous, but what makes it a standout is our director who brings special focus to every character and does not differentiate between them. I was super excited and happy that Puneet Krishna and Gurmeet Singh saw me as Mumtaz Bibi. I had a great time shooting. I want to say a big thanks to Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment for making me a part of Mirzapur,” shared Sonal.

Sonal also spoke about filming the song ‘Ghum Ghum’, which involved shooting for three days in cold weather and difficult conditions. Despite the challenges, she said the experience was enjoyable, especially because she was working alongside some familiar faces from the franchise.

“Shooting this song was fun, but it was equally challenging. Those three days of shooting came with challenging weather and extreme conditions. But I had some iconic people with me, so it was definitely fun. And now, the song is all for the audience. I just hope they like it.”

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Dugal, among others. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Also Read : VIRAL Ravi Kishan makes a dhamakedaar film-event comeback at Mirzapur The Movie launch; DANCES his heart out and hails Sonal Chauhan: “Inki shakti ke baare mein bataunga toh aap log PAGLA jaayenge!”

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