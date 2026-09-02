Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s first home together in Chennai offers a glimpse into their shared life and individual personalities. Spread across 4,000 square feet on the 18th floor, the apartment combines expansive city views with an eclectic mix of art, patterns, vintage pieces and personal memorabilia.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s 4,000 sq ft Chennai home is filled with art and old-world charm; watch

The Chennai residence already had a distinctive aesthetic that appealed to the couple. Designer Pavitra Rajaram later helped personalise the space, adding elements that reflected Aditi and Siddharth’s tastes while maintaining the apartment’s existing character.

For Aditi, the home is closely connected to her appreciation for beauty and everyday living. She enjoys following the movement of sunlight through the rooms and has a clear idea of how beautiful objects should be used rather than simply displayed. Recalling something her aunt once told her, Aditi said, “Beautiful things are not meant to be kept in cupboards, they should be used.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

Siddharth, meanwhile, particularly appreciates the apartment’s sense of continuity. He describes its “long throw” as his favourite feature, referring to the way the different areas of the home flow into one another. The layout creates an open and connected feel across the residence.

The more private corners of the apartment reveal the couple’s individual preferences. Aditi had a specific vision for the principal bedroom, opting for a four-poster bed surrounded by plenty of patterns. Elsewhere, the foyer and passages feature a vintage Turkish runner, a teakwood study desk, a Burmese lacquer box, a cast brass butter lamp and vintage Japanese woodblock prints.

The couple’s art collection, built over time, adds another layer of personality to the home. Rather than resembling a carefully staged showroom, the apartment has been designed to feel lived-in, personal and connected to their experiences.

More about Aditi and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on September 16 in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple held their intimate wedding at a 400-year-old historic temple in Wanaparthy. Besides Chennai, they also own homes in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in Operation Safed Sagar, which has been receiving a positive response from audiences. The series also features Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in key roles, among others.

Also Read : Aditi Rao Hydari joins 2027 Pirelli Calendar, becomes only Bollywood actor featured in India-themed edition

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.