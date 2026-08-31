Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after elimination: “Somewhere inside me, there’s still that girl who believes, I had so much more to give”

Actress Avika Gor has opened up about her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 days after her elimination from the stunt-based reality show. Reflecting on the experience, Avika said the show has changed the way she looks at life, fear, challenges and situations beyond her control.

Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after elimination: “Somewhere inside me, there’s still that girl who believes, I had so much more to give”

Taking to Instagram, the Balika Vadhu actor spoke about the difference between watching a stunt from the comfort of home and actually being in the middle of a high-pressure challenge. She admitted that she sometimes finds herself wondering whether she could have performed better had she been in the same situation.

“There’s something I’ve realised about myself while watching Khatron Ke Khiladi after my elimination. I catch myself thinking, ‘If I were there, I wouldn’t have given up. I would have pushed harder. I would have done better.’ Basically, sitting comfortably on my sofa, suddenly I’m an expert Khatron contestant. And then I remind myself: I’m watching from the comfort of my own life. I know the outcome. I know what happens next. I’m not actually in that moment, with the pressure, the fear, the adrenaline, and a stunt staring me in the face. It’s very easy to become the hero of a situation from the outside,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika also acknowledged how difficult it has been to move on from her early elimination. “When something matters deeply to us, we replay it, imagine different choices, and create a version of the story that never happened. And sometimes, our imagination gives us a much better performance than reality ever got the chance to. Maybe that’s why being eliminated so early has been difficult for me to completely let go of. Somewhere inside me, there’s still that girl who believes, I had so much more to give.”

This marked Avika’s second appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had previously participated in the ninth season at the age of 21. Comparing both experiences, she said the show had a different lesson for her this time.

“I went in thinking I was there to face fears and perform stunts, but I came out understanding myself a little differently. Coming back this time meant so much because, perhaps, a part of me wanted to meet that younger version of myself again and maybe finish something that had always felt unfinished. But this time, Khatron is teaching me something very different.”

Avika further reflected on accepting outcomes that cannot be changed. “The first time, Khatron changed my perspective on who I was and what I wanted to become. This time, it is teaching me how to live with what I cannot control.”

During her elimination stunt, Avika competed against Orry. She completed the challenge in more than 13 minutes, while Orry finished in just under 10 minutes, resulting in her exit from the show.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 features celebrities including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farhan Bhatt and Karan Wahi, among others.

Also Read : Avika Gor shares glimpse of Phuket vacation: “A little time away was exactly what I needed”

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