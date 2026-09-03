For the first time, actor Anushka Ranjan has opened up about her IVF journey and the emotional and physical challenges she faced while trying to conceive. Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, in an episode recorded before she welcomed twins, Anushka spoke candidly about how difficult the process was for her, from the medications and injections to the emotional toll of feeling that something was wrong with her body.

Anushka Ranjan opens up about her IVF journey on Double Date show: “You start feeling that meri body mein kuch kami hai, kuch toh galat hai”

Recalling the initial phase of their journey, Anushka revealed that she and husband Aditya Seal had initially been trying to conceive naturally. When that did not happen, doctors advised them to try for six months to a year before exploring assisted reproductive options. They were subsequently advised to consider IUI, a less intensive procedure than IVF, but even that involved medication and injections.

Sharing how the medications affected her, Anushka said, “Initially we were trying naturally, we reached a point where we thought we were ready. Doctors advised us to try to conceive for six months or one year. Then there is a process which is called IUI, which is the milder version of IVF. It also requires a lot of medication, but injections kam lene padte the, 3 or 4 injections, but dawaiyan bahut leni padti thi. So wo dawaiyan were also making me feel lost.”

She went on to explain why they eventually opted for IVF, adding that the chances of conception were higher compared to IUI. But beyond the medical procedures, Anushka admitted that the experience also took an emotional toll on her.

Opening up about the self-doubt and vulnerability she experienced, she said, “You start feeling that meri body mein kuch kami hai, kuch toh galat hai. As a girl, I should not have drank or eaten meat. Phir sharam bhi aane lagi ki kaise kisi ko bolein ki we are trying to have a kid. It’s easy to say ‘trying’, but it is such a tough feeling for some women. You feel like you’re getting judged.”

Her candid admission sheds light on the often-unspoken emotional side of fertility struggles, where the process can bring feelings of guilt, inadequacy and the fear of being judged by others. For Anushka, the IVF journey was not merely a medical procedure but an intensely personal experience that tested her emotionally as well.

Aditya Seal also opened up about what he witnessed while Anushka was undergoing the process. Seeing the physical pain and emotional strain she was going through, he revealed that at one point he had decided that if the attempt did not work, they would not go through IVF again.

His decision came from wanting to protect Anushka from having to endure the same difficult process again. The couple also revealed that they had kept adoption as an option, believing that if they were unable to have a child biologically, they would still want to give a child a loving and fulfilling life.

Their conversation on Double Date offers an honest glimpse into a side of parenthood that is rarely discussed openly – the uncertainty, vulnerability and emotional exhaustion that can accompany the journey to becoming parents. Anushka and Aditya’s decision to speak about their experience also highlights that there is no single path to building a family, and that compassion and support can make an enormous difference along the way.

Also Read: “My family has been unbelievably supportive”: Anushka Ranjan opens up about her IVF journey on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her

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