Actor and author Soha Ali Khan continues to make All About Her a space for meaningful conversations that inspire reflection and action. In this special episode, Soha delves into the new age of motherhood, IVF, fertility and the choices that come with the journey to parenthood. The episode features actor and producer Anushka Ranjan, who opens up about her personal IVF journey and her experience of becoming a mother, alongside Dr. Nandita Paletta, leading gynaecologist, educator, innovator, and Medical Director and Founder of Bloom IVF Group.

“My family has been unbelievably supportive”: Anushka Ranjan opens up about her IVF journey on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her

During the conversation, Soha asked Anushka about the support she received from her loved ones throughout her journey. Reflecting on the experience, Anushka shared, “Honestly, my entire family and friends, all of them have been unbelievably supportive. My mom and dad, obviously. My dad got a little upset. He's like, you know, after you going through IVF, I've started learning and trying to research. And he's like, so many girls are going through this, we are so unaware. And, you know, everyone just... it's not that easy. You have to also mentally think about a lot of things. My mother-in-law has been amazing. Though my mother and my mother-in-law come from two different universes, they both have been supremely helpful. Adi has been like, even if he hears me move, he jumps out of bed and he'll come and he'll lift me up and everything. My sister, ‘Di, you can't do this, Di, you can't do that,’ and I'm like, ‘Okay, please let me have a life’. But sometimes this gets overwhelming. But they know their boundaries. Nobody crosses that. And luckily, we've also been a family where we know how to communicate our boundaries very clearly.”

Through candid reflections from Anushka Ranjan and insightful perspectives from Dr. Nandita Paletta, the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her explores the emotional, physical and deeply personal realities of IVF, fertility and motherhood. Continuing its endeavour to create a safe and open space for meaningful conversations, All About Her brings together personal experiences and expert insights to foster greater awareness, empathy and understanding around the many journeys to parenthood.

Watch the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her, streaming today at 11:00 AM on YouTube.

Also Read: Supriya Sule opens up on gender and leadership on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her; says, “The higher you grow, the less gender should matter”

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