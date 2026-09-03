The fifth edition of the music festival will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with artists spanning multiple genres of music.

Lollapalooza India has announced the lineup for its 2027 edition, with Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit set to headline the festival’s fifth edition. The two-day event will be held on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup announced: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE, St. Vincent and more to perform in Mumbai

The 2027 edition will feature performances across four stages, bringing together international acts and Indian artists from a range of musical genres. General ticket sales for the festival are now live through the official Lollapalooza India website.

Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards, will headline the festival with songs including ‘Messy’, ‘Dive’ and ‘Man I Need’. Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, will make their India debut as part of the festival. The American nu-metal band, known for tracks such as ‘Break Stuff’, ‘Rollin’ and ‘Nookie’, has received three Grammy nominations and has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, according to the festival organisers.

The international lineup also includes KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer and six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent. KATSEYE will bring their contemporary pop sound to the festival, while Dublin-based Fontaines D.C. will represent the alternative and post-punk side of the lineup. 5 Seconds of Summer will perform tracks from their catalogue, including ‘Youngblood’, while St. Vincent will bring her art-rock and experimental sound to the festival.

The electronic music roster features Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia, Japanese artist ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and Belgian DJ duo 2manydjs. Rachel Chinouriri, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift and Alain Johannes are among the other international performers announced for the 2027 edition.

The festival will also have a significant representation from the Indian independent and contemporary music scene. Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Yashraj, Isyana Sarasvati, Swadesi, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat and Shanka Tribe are among the Indian artists on the lineup.

A special collaboration will see Stewart Copeland of The Police perform with three-time Grammy winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej. The Manganiyar Seduction will also bring its folk music traditions to the festival, while Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, RANJ x Clifr and several independent artists will feature across the stages.

The wider lineup includes Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao, among others.

With artists representing genres ranging from nu-metal and post-punk to electronic music, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, folk and classical fusion, Lollapalooza India 2027 is set to continue the festival’s focus on a diverse musical lineup.

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Beyond the performances, the festival will feature immersive installations, the Lolla Food Park and its #LollaForChange initiative. The organisers have also announced partnerships with international and Indian brands for the 2027 edition.

Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. General tickets are currently on sale.

Also Read: Lollapalooza India 2026 Day 1 turns Mumbai into a genre-defying music playground with Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD & more

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