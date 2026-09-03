EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens on breaking out of boxes and choosing films; says, “I want to be working and look amazing and do those parts even when I’m 75”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to headline Daayra, her upcoming film with Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The film is scheduled to release on September 18, 2026. Ahead of its release, Kareena spoke about her approach to choosing projects, the kind of filmmakers she wanted to collaborate with and her reluctance to be confined to a particular genre or image.

EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens on breaking out of boxes and choosing films; says, “I want to be working and look amazing and do those parts even when I’m 75”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kareena was asked about being at a stage in her career where she did not necessarily have to take up films simply because her friends were doing them or because a particular genre was popular. She was also asked what made her decide that a particular project was something she wanted to pursue.

Kareena said that she was looking to work with directors who could challenge her creatively and push her to explore something different. “I think, for me, at this stage, I want to work with good directors who will probably push me and challenge me to do something different. Also, like Meghna earlier said in your interview, that there’s no formula for anything in our film industry. Like at this stage, you could do this or you know, there’s no formula.”

She added that actors were often placed in certain boxes based on the kind of roles they had previously played. “All these things, I think, are just people who kind of put you in that box. This is what you have to do.”

Kareena also addressed the expectations surrounding the kind of roles audiences want to see her in. She said that while people may expect her to continue doing comic or light-hearted films, she did not want to limit herself to one particular space.

“And I know that people want me to do a certain kind of role also, where they’re like, ‘Okay, now we want to see her in this comic zone, in this kind of fun film.’ But I’m like, an actor can’t keep doing that also. So we have to kind of pick and choose.”

Talking about being more selective with her work, Kareena said, “At this stage, it’s also about the fact that I’m doing lesser work. But there are only a handful of five directors. I don’t want to name them, but I’m happy that Meghna is one of them. So then we have to look for the scripts.”

Kareena further spoke about her experience of working with Meghna and Prithviraj on Daayra. “So I wanted to work with her, and I’m happy that we’ve come together and I’ve worked with Prithvi. I would love to work with him again in a full kind of thing.”

The actor also made it clear that she did not want age or career milestones to dictate the roles she should take on. “I want to be working and look amazing and do those parts even when I’m 75. I’ll still not be at any stage.”

Daayra is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026, bringing together Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran under Meghna Gulzar’s direction.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan hesitates to comment on the ‘daayra’ for outfits amid ongoing Kriti Sanon Giva ad controversy; Meghna Gulzar steps in

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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