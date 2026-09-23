Earlier we had mentioned how actress Rashami Desai is excited about returning to television fiction with Sayoneee, which premieres tonight, September 23, at 7:30 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, also stars Janhavi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig in key roles.

Rashami Desai, Janhavi Soni, Gautam Singh Vig share excitement ahead of Sayoneee premiere

Rashami will be seen as Maya, a powerful and guarded character. Speaking about what drew her to the show and her decision to return to television fiction, the actor said, “Maya is not just a character or an imagination. She is a very practical character that I am going to play in Sayoneee. And as an actor, I wouldn’t deny that I received many offers, but I turned them down because I didn’t feel connected to the stories or the characters that were coming my way. Every artist wants to play a character that is beautifully written. I wasn’t looking for a comeback on television; I was looking for a purpose. Sargun and Ravi are doing amazing in television as producers, Uttam Bhelavat is an amazing director. Sometimes we don’t know people who are working behind the camera, but they are the ones who will actually help you to reach out to the right audiences and all. Good, I waited for long, and, you know, it’s good to be honest to your emotions also, kyunki impulsive decisions I have never taken.”

Janhavi Soni plays Saanvi, a warm and nurturing woman whose kindness does not prevent her from standing up for what she believes in. Speaking about her character and working with Rashami Desai, Janhavi said, “Saanvi is warm and nurturing, but her kindness should never be mistaken for weakness. She has the courage to stand up for what she believes is right and keeps her promises even when they come at a personal cost. Working with Rashami ma’am has made this journey even more special. She is incredibly warm and generous as a co-actor, and through Sayoneee, I have also found a wonderful friend in her.”

Gautam Singh Vig, meanwhile, plays Aditya, whose relationship with Saanvi is built around companionship and support rather than the conventional idea of a hero rescuing the woman he loves. Explaining his character’s role in Saanvi’s journey, Gautam said, “Is Aditya Saanvi’s hero? No, he is not her hero; he is her Sayoneee. A hero tries to fight your battles for you, while a Sayoneee simply stands by you as you win them yourself. Aditya respects Saanvi’s choices and gives her the space to find her own answers. His love is steady, secure and rooted in equality, and that is what makes him a true ally and a green flag.”

Sayoneee follows Saanvi’s journey as she searches for the mother’s love she has always longed for, while Aditya becomes a supportive presence as she finds the confidence to face her own battles. Rashami Desai’s Maya forms another important part of the story.

Also Read: Rashami Desai calls Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey ‘home’ ahead of Sayoneee premiere: “Working with them will be a life-changing moment for me”

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