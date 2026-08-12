Anupam Kher opens up on over 40 years of his acting legacy; says, “I want people to remember that he was a good human being”

After more than four decades in Bollywood, Anupam Kher continues to explore different roles across films and theatre. However, the veteran actor says he does not want to be defined only by his acting career. Instead, he hopes people remember him as a good human being.

Anupam Kher opens up on over 40 years of his acting legacy; says, “I want people to remember that he was a good human being”

Speaking about his journey and legacy with Hindustan Times, Kher said he believes there is still a lot left for him to accomplish. “Abhi toh shuruwat hui hai, abhi toh bahut kuch karna hai…I enjoy my journey on a daily basis. I don't look back. I'm very proud of the fact that I have achieved so much, but I don't gloat about it,” he said.

The 71-year-old actor added that he does not carry the pressure of his own legacy. “I don't carry the burden of Anupam Kher on my shoulders. Every day is a great day. Every day life is beautiful. Every day I wake up, and I say, ‘Thank you, God, I woke up’. A lot of people do not wake up.”

When asked how he would like to be remembered, Anupam made it clear that being called a great actor is not his priority. “I want people to remember that he was a good human being. That's it. That's what matters because mere se phele bahut kamal ke log aaye hain, aur mere baad bhi aayenge. Abhi Ashaji aur Dharam ji gaye hain, jinhone kitna kaam kiya tha,” he said.

He further added, “I'm not interested in being remembered as a great actor. Of course, there have been so many great actors. But if I have touched people's lives somewhere, that is what stays with people for a longer time.”

Apart from films, theatre continues to play an important role in his life. Talking about his play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, Anupam said, “Theatre zinda rakhta hai mere andar ke actor ko aur insaan ko. It has a lot to do with reinvention. I get reinvented as an actor and as a person when I do theatre… The joy of seeing the audience reacting and the fear of not being able to do the retake, the palpitation, the connecting with the audience, the bond with the co-actors… Apne zinda hone ka ehsaas hota hai when I do theatre.”

Also Read : Anupam Kher REACTS after Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reel crosses 150 million views: “A big highlight of our lives”

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