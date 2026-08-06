A few days after breaking the internet with a fun Instagram reel featuring the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, veteran actor Anupam Kher has another reason to celebrate. The reel has now crossed a staggering 150 million views on Instagram, making it one of the most-watched videos on his profile.

Anupam Kher REACTS after Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reel crosses 150 million views: “A big highlight of our lives”

Marking the milestone, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot and thanked fans for the overwhelming response.

Anupam Kher thanks fans for the love

Sharing the BTS clip, Anupam Kher revealed that the team never expected the reel to receive such an incredible response. "150 MILLION VIEWS... and still counting! ❤️🙏😂 When we shot this reel, we had absolutely no idea it would reach 150 million views on Instagram alone! We approached it with such seriousness and innocence as if we were shooting the climax of the most important film of our lives," he wrote.

The actor added that the funniest moments were captured unexpectedly by Boman Irani's makeup artist, Amrita, who quietly recorded the cast rehearsing and discussing every detail of the reel.

Anupam Kher: “The BTS is even funnier than the reel”

Anupam shared that the behind-the-scenes footage turned out to be even more entertaining than the final video itself.

He wrote, "The funniest part? Boman Irani's makeup artist, Amrita, quietly kept filming the behind-the-scenes moments. And believe me, the BTS is even funnier than the reel itself! Watching four supposedly 'experienced' actors rehearsing, discussing, correcting each other and treating a simple reel like a national mission is comedy in itself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He also mentioned that actor Kangana Nangia, who plays an important role in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, can be seen laughing while filming the candid moments.

Expressing gratitude to viewers, Kher concluded, "A huge thank you to every single one of you for watching, sharing, commenting and showering us with so much love. Your affection has turned a spontaneous, light-hearted moment into something truly unforgettable and a big highlight of our lives."

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the 2006 cult classic satirical comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film brings back original cast members Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Kiran Juneja, while Ravi Kishan joins the ensemble in a pivotal role.

Produced by T-Series along with Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath, the sequel promises a bigger comic caper centred around middle-class family dynamics nearly two decades after the original.

Also Read: Boman Irani wraps Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Anupam Kher shares emotional note: “It’s always a privilege to share the frame with you”

More Pages: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Box Office Collection

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