Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked his 41st wedding anniversary with actress and politician Kirron Kher on August 26, 2026. The actor celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of throwback and recent pictures with Kirron on social media, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on their four-decade-long marriage.

Anupam Kher celebrates 41st wedding anniversary with Kirron Kher: “Mutual respect becomes equally precious”

Anupam Kher reflects on 41 years of marriage

Sharing the pictures, Anupam joked about running out of photographs to post after years of anniversary celebrations. “41 years. There has been love, laughter, arguments, disagreements, togetherness, individual journeys, difficult times, wonderful times!! In other words, a marriage,” he wrote.

The actor also spoke about how their differences have shaped their relationship. According to Anupam, he and Kirron are “very different people,” but their ability to give each other space has helped their marriage endure. “There is love, of course, but over the years I think mutual respect becomes equally precious,” he added.

“We have always given each other the space to be ourselves”

Anupam further reflected on how life and circumstances change over the years, while a long-term relationship offers the unique experience of having someone who has witnessed different chapters of one's life. “Life changes. People change. Circumstances change. But there is something beautiful about knowing that after all these years, there is someone who has witnessed so much of your life!! And you have witnessed theirs,” he wrote.

Calling their relationship “imperfect, independent, sometimes irritating, sometimes impossible,” Anupam said they have nevertheless remained there for each other. He concluded his anniversary note by wishing Kirron and expressing hope that they continue their journey together for many more years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

How Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's relationship began

Anupam and Kirron first met in Chandigarh while studying at the Department of Indian Theatre. Kirron was a senior student and had already become a popular figure on campus. The two developed a close friendship while working together on plays.

Their relationship remained platonic for several years. Even after moving to Mumbai to pursue their respective careers, they continued to remain close.

Both actors went through different personal experiences before eventually finding their way to each other. Kirron had been married to businessman Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher. Anupam had also been through an arranged marriage before the two reconnected during a period when both were facing difficulties in their personal lives.

Their friendship eventually took a romantic turn while they were travelling to Kolkata for a play. Anupam later opened up about his feelings to Kirron, changing the nature of their relationship.

The couple got married in August 1985 in a quiet ceremony at an ashram in Gurgaon. Following their marriage, Anupam became a father figure to Kirron's son Sikandar and has shared a close relationship with him over the years.

Friends and colleagues extend anniversary wishes

Anupam's anniversary post also received wishes from several members of the film industry. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan commented, “Anniversary greetings & happiness always ❤️,” while actor Mahima Chaudhry wished the couple “love, joy, good health, happiness & laughter.”

Also Read: Anupam Kher applauds Yash’s KGF performance: “He gave the character a soul, a swagger and an unforgettable place in Indian cinema”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.