The legendary singer’s song ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan’ was recorded in 2023 and will be released on her birth anniversary on September 8.

Anshuman Jha says Asha Bhosle’s final feature song for the film Om Ka Hari is ‘one of the most profound’ moments of his life

The final recorded feature film song by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle is set to be released posthumously as part of the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Titled ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan’, the song will be unveiled on September 8, which marks Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary.

Anshuman Jha says Asha Bhosle’s final feature song for the film Om Ka Hari is ‘one of the most profound’ moments of his life

The song is being presented as a tribute to Asha Bhosle and her contribution to Indian music and cinema. According to the makers, the track explores themes of life, love and the importance of expressing emotions. The song was recorded in late 2023, when the singer was over 90 years old.

For actor Anshuman Jha, who stars in and is closely associated with Om Ka Hari, the song carries a personal significance. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and son and explores the emotional distance that can emerge between two generations.

Speaking about the song and his experience of working with Asha Bhosle, Anshuman Jha said, “Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying ‘I love you’ to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji’s voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist. Being in the studio with her was pure joy and contentment. I only wish she were here in person to celebrate this moment with us. But I know she is always with us—in spirit, in her music, and in every life her voice continues to touch.”

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari is a father-son relationship drama-comedy featuring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in principal roles. The story centres on two stubborn men from different generations and the conflict that develops between them.

The film explores themes of family, love and conflict while focusing on the difficulty of expressing emotions within close relationships. At the centre of the narrative is the father-son dynamic and the emotional conversations that often remain unspoken.

Director Harish Vyas said the decision to launch the song on Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary is intended to celebrate her legacy. “Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji’s timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched,” he said.

Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari is directed by Harish Vyas. His previous directorial credits include NFDC’s Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, starring Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha and Pankaj Tripathi, and Disney+ Hotstar’s Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan.

With Asha Bhosle’s voice forming part of its musical narrative, ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan’ is expected to hold particular significance for the film and its team when it is released on September 8.

Also Read: AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan for special contribution to Asha Bhosle tribute

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