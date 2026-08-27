The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have introduced a new way for fans to reconnect with the show's popular characters ahead of the film's theatrical release. The original cast of the franchise will feature on the Mirzapur Hotline, where they will answer questions submitted by fans.

Mirzapur: The Movie: OG cast to answer fan questions on Mirzapur Hotline ahead of September 4 release

The initiative brings together some of the franchise's most recognisable faces, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder and Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu.

The cast members will respond to questions from viewers while staying in character with the attitude associated with the Mirzapur universe. The interaction is aimed at giving fans an opportunity to engage with the actors ahead of the franchise's move from streaming to theatres.

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the theatrical continuation of the popular crime drama franchise, which began as a Prime Video series. The film brings the established characters and world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time.

The film's teaser and trailer have already offered glimpses of the characters returning to the Mirzapur world. The hotline now adds another fan-focused interaction to the promotional campaign ahead of the film's release.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing the film under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: 8 Days To Mirzapur: The Movie! Makers set countdown with ‘say no to violence’ post featuring Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.