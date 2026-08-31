The much-awaited emotional drama Om Ka Hari, starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles, is set to release theatrically on September 18, 2026. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film also stars Soni Razdan, Samta Sudiksha and Ayesha Kapur in key roles and brings to the screen one of the oldest rivalries known to mankind, father vs son. At its heart, Om Ka Hari is a story about a relationship where love is often the hardest thing to say out loud. This is First Ray Film's 5th production and it tells the narrative about a stubborn father (Hari Prasad Sharma) in Bhopal and his independent minded son (Om Prasad Sharma) - their conflicts which begins in Bhopal and culminate in Varanasi.

Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav’s father vs son dramedy Om Ka Hari to release theatrically on September 18, 2026

The father-son dynamic is as old as family itself: the son who wants to break free, the father who believes he knows what is best - generational divide. And about irrespective of which one of them wins, the rest of the family loses. Om Ka Hari finds its emotional core in that timeless tug-of-war, the oldest rivalry of them all, father vs son, and asks a simple but deeply difficult question: What if we could finally tell our fathers that we love them? And what if they could tell us too?

For Harish Vyas, the film also brings a larger cinematic journey to its emotional conclusion. Om Ka Hari completes his trilogy of films exploring love and the importance of expressing it. His debut feature, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain with Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Ekavali Khanna and Anshuman Jha, explored the importance of saying “I love you” to your partner, even after decades of marriage, reminding us that love cannot simply be assumed; it needs to be expressed.

Speaking about the film and completing this trilogy, director Harish Vyas says, “I think all three of my films have been about love, but about different kinds of love and, more importantly, about the things we struggle to say. Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain was about reminding a husband and wife that after 30 years of marriage, you still need to say ‘I love you’. Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele was about discovering love in friendship. And Om Ka Hari is perhaps the most personal and universal of the three — about a father and son who love each other deeply but have forgotten how to say it. There is no rivalry older than father vs son. And I have two of the finest actors from their respective generations take on the title roles. We fight, we challenge each other, we carry expectations and hurt, but underneath all of that is love. Sometimes, all it takes is saying it.”

The film marks the third collaboration between Harish Vyas and Anshuman Jha, following their previous films, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele. This further strengthens their actor-director partnership. With Jha and Raghubir Yadav at its centre, Om Ka Hari brings together two generations of performers for a story that moves seamlessly between conflict, humour, tenderness and reconciliation.

Adding to the film’s emotional and nostalgic appeal is its music soundtrack, which features songs by the legendary late Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, Paresh Pahuja and other celebrated voices. The music forms an integral part of the film’s world, complementing its themes of memory, relationships and the passage of time.

The film has also had an encouraging festival journey, with its World Premiere at Stuttgart in 2025, followed by its Australian Premiere at IFFM Melbourne, North American Premiere at CSAFF, and its Indian Premiere at the Closing Gala at Red Lorry Film Festival.

Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari releases theatrically on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha says Asha Bhosle’s final feature song for the film Om Ka Hari is ‘one of the most profound’ moments of his life

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